Nepal-India deal on eight agreements

KATHMANDU: Nepal and India have signed eight agreements on Thursday.

The deal was signed after the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

The two countries have signed MoU for utilizing of housing grant component to support the reconstruction of 50,000 houses, implementation of reconstruction package in the education sector of Nepal and implementation arrangement on cost sharing, schedules and safeguard issues for construction of Mechi Bridge.

Likewise, the countries have agreed on cooperation in the field of standardization and conformity assessment and on implementation of the grant component of India’s Post-Earthquake Reconstruction Package in the health sector in Nepal among others

– REPUBLICA

