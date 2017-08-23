Modi makes surprise call on PM Deuba in New Delhi

KATHMANDU: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise call on Nepal’s PM Sher Bahadur Deuba who is on a five-day state visit to India, in New Delhi today evening.

Nepali ambassador to India Deep Kumar Upadhayay termed it as a “warmup’ meet as PM Deuba’s official visit would commence from tomorrow.

PM Deuba is on a first offical foreign visit to India, after being elected to the head of executive through parliament voting on June 6, at the invitation of Indian PM Narendra Modi.

PM Deuba embarked on the state visit leading 48-member delegation team including DPM and Minister for Foreign Affairs Krishna Bahadur Mahara, other Ministers, Members of Parliament, Secretaries and other high ranking government official this morning.

After arriving in the Indian Capital this afternoon, PM Deuba was received by the Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

In the meantime, PM Deuba interacted with Nepali diaspora at the Nepal Embassy and lauded on their contribution for nation’s building. He also assured them of providing mechanised channel for transferring hard earned money back home.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, PM’s official visit would commence from tomorrow after inspecting a Guard of Honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

After paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial at Rajghat, the PM will pay courtesy calls on the President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Ministry of Foreing Affairs said.

PM of India and Nepal would inaugurate Katiya-Kushaha and Raxaul-Parwanipur Cross-border transmission line for supply of 50 MW each through remote operations from Hyderabad House, New Delhi on thursday.

Later, PM Deuab and his Indian counterpart will hold 30 minutes of one-on-one meeting at the Hyderabad House and the delegations from both sides will hold 1 hours of meeting and are expected to put signatures on some agreements.

During talks with Modi PM Deuba is expected to raise the issues of inundation in the Teria region and other national interest issues.

Indian PM Modi will host a banquet in honour of PM Deuba and his delegation in the evening.

– THT ONLINE

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]