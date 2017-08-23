PM Deuba leaves on a state visit to India

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba today left for a five – day state visit to India.

PM Deuba left for New Delhi – the capital of India – with his wife and lawmaker Dr Arzu Rana Deuba along with a high level delegation at the invitation of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

The PM was seen off at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA)’s VVIP lounge by House Speaker Onsari Gharti, Deputy PMs Bijaya Kumar Gachchadar, Krishna Bahadur Mahara and Gopalman Shrestha and top government officials.

On the occasion, Nepal Army (NA) squad offered a Guard of Honour to PM Deuba, who left on a Nepal Airlines’ flight.

– RSS

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]