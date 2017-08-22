Another one-horned rhino rescued from India

RATNANAGAR, Chitwan: A rare one-horned rhino swept away across the border to India has been rescued unharmed.

The mature rhino was rescued from Balmiki town of India and brought to its habitat in the Chitwan National Park (CNP), according to the CNP East Sector Chief and assistant conservation official Abhiyan Pathak. The rhino has been taken to the eastern sector of the park this morning.

The third rhino that has been rescued from India was darted and taken under control.

A technical team has already been despatched to rescue a baby rhino which was also swept away in the flood, CNP Information Official Nurendra Aryal shared.

– RSS, THT

