Constitution amendment bill fails by 48 votes

KATHMANDU: The government has failed to pass the constitution amendment bill which proposed that provincial demarcation and even the number of provinces can be changed by the current parliament.

The government had tabled the bill for voting on prodding of Rastriya Janata Party Nepal that wants to settle the issue of constitution amendment bill and participate in the third phase of polls scheduled for September 18 whether the bill is passed or not. But it could muster support of just 347 lawmakers falling short of the magic number by 48. It needed support of 395 for two-third majority in the House that currently has 592 lawmakers including Speaker Onsari Gharti Magar.

A total of 206 lawmakers voted against the bill. A total of 553 lawmakers were present in the House for voting.

The role of RPP was considered decisive for the fate of amendment bill. The Pushpa Kamal Dahal government on April 30 had prepared to table the bill for voting believing that it will be passed, but had later decided to not table it after 10 lawmakers of RPP did not attend the House meeting.

RPP had issued a whip directing all its lawmakers to vote against the amendment bill earlier on Monday but 19 lawmakers who had supported Pashupati Shumsher Rana faction for registration of a new party did not take part in voting.

– By Sanjib Bagale for SETOPATI

