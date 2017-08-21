PM Deuba to raise 1950 Treaty and repatriation treaty during India visit

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba will raise the issue of the 1950 Indo-Nepal Treaty of Friendship and repatriation treaty during his India visit starting on Wednesday.

The Cabinet meeting Monday morning, which endorsed PM Deuba’s visit, has decided to discuss the effect and influence of the 1950 treaty, according to government spokesperson and Minister for Information and Communication Mohan Basnet. India has been pressing Nepal for signing repatriation treaty.

PM Deuba will also strongly raise the issue of not receiving the pledged post-earthquake reconstruction assistance. The Nepali delegation will also raise the issue of Laxmanpur Dam and Koshi Dam. “The losses and damages incurred due to Laxmanpur Dam and Koshi Dam can also be an agenda for discussion,” Basnet stated.

The government will also discuss operation of India-Nepal railway, trade, commerce, investment and other issues.

PM Deuba is also scheduled to visit Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar states during his five-day state visit.

– SETOPATI

