Kushe Aunshi, Moti Jayanti today

KATHMANDU: Hindus in the country are collecting kush, a holy grass used while performing various holy rituals as Shraddha [holy rituals remembering the departed ancestors] and religious rituals, across the country today.

There is a religious belief that keeping kush cut by the priests and anointed with sacred verses or mantras in the house brings wellbeing to the household.

The Hindu community regards kush, Tulashi (basil plant), peepal and shaligram (ammonite stone) as the symbols of Lord Bishnu.

Also known as the day of Gokarne Aunshi, the children feed their fathers with delicious food items including sweets, and show reverence. It is also called Father’s Day.

As per the religious belief of ‘pitridevo bhava’ (respect to ancestors), the son and daughter receive blessing from their fathers, and those whose fathers are already dead go to any pilgrimage site and perform shraddha, the holy ritual. Doing this, it is believed that, their lineage will remain stable for ever.

Main pilgrimage sites to perform shraddha are Gokarna of Kathmandu, Betrawati of Rasuwa, and Bishnupaduka of Dharan.

Similarly, the 150th birth anniversary of Nepali litterateur Motiram Bhatta is being celebrated across the nation by organising different programmes.

Born on Kushe Aunshi in 1923 BS, Bhatta died on Kushe Aunshi in 1953BS at the age of 30. Despite his short life, Bhatta had remarkable contribution to Nepali literature.

– RSS, REPUBLICA

