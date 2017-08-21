Traffic resumes on major highways and roads: DoR

KATHMANDU: Traffic on major highways, which was disrupted owing to floods for the past several days, has resumed from Sunday, according to the Department of Roads.

The department’s director general, Gopal Prasad Sigdel, said vehicles that were stranded in different parts of the country were re-routed through diversions and alternative roads.

“Bailey bridges were installed at places where floods had undermined the previous bridges,” Sigdel said.

On Saturday, a government team, led by Transport Minister Bir Bahadur Balayer, had inspected the flood-affected roads and highways in different parts of the country.

The team has flagged Ratu bridge in Mahottari; Dhudaura bridge and Jabdighat bridge in Bardiya; and some road sections in Rautahat as critical, and instructed the concerned authorities to take steps to protect them from floods.

“We will seek a long-term solution to fix the roads and highways in the flood-affected areas once things get back to normal,” Sigdel said, noting that the government was currently focused on addressing immediate and pressing issues like resuming transport service. The department estimates that 50 bridges were either damaged or destroyed by floods this year.

A comprehensive damage assessment is underway to figure out the loss.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

