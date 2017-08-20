Saptari flood victims yet to receive relief packages

RAJBIRAJ: Scores of flood victims in Saptari district have been deprived of relief packages after the concerned authorities turned there backs to address their plight.

More than 300 families have been displaced and hundreds of people in the district are compelled to live a miserable life at a makeshift huts along the road and dams.

Flood survivors in Mainakadari, Lohajora, Budewa in Saptari district are yet to receive relief packages.

Most of the rural villages have been cut off with the district headquarters Rajbiraj after the Chandra dam collapsed in numerous places and people have not felt the state presence in the area.

Locals have lamented that the bitten rice distributed from helicopter in the area is running out of stock and have been compelled to borrow from their neighbour in exchange of repaying them later.

“We are compelled to live in hunger and our children have not eaten properly after the disaster, state presence is negligence,” lamented one local Bhutiya Devi Ram.

She questioned, “how long are we going to depend on bitten rice, where is the state presence,”.

One of the flood survivor ironically said that the ward secretary is no where to be seen, who is authorised to coordinate with the state and others for relief packages.

“We plead to the concerned authorities to make arrange for rice and pulse for children hit hard by the disaster in the district,” one of the survivor lamented.

“We received 1 tent, bucket, mosquito net and a shop in the name of relief package just once after the disaster, however, no one has turned to help us now,” locals shared.

Meanwhile, the Chief District Office of Saptari District and District Disaster Relief Committee Bhagirath Pandey informed that the initiatives have been made to make food and grain arrangement for the flood survivors in the district.

“I have initiated the management to make the relief packages distribution smooth to the flood survivors in a day or two,” Pandey shared.

At least 135 people lost their lives and more than 3 dozen others are still reported missing after incessant rainfall for four days triggered flash flood in the area.

Thousands of people have been displaced and property and crops worth have been destroyed in the inundation in 26 districts in Terai area.

– By Byas Shankar Upadhyay for THT

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]