PM Deuba inducts 8 State Ministers in his Cabinet

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has inducted eight Ministers of State in his Cabinet today.

The newly appointed State Ministers include Mohammad Jakir Hussein for Ministry of Women, Children and Social Welfare, Ram Singh Yadav of Ministry of Health, Shyam Kumar Shrestha for Home Ministry, Shambhu Lal Shrestha for Ministry of Energy and Karna Bahadur BK for Ministry of Supplies.

Other newly inducted state ministers are Chham Bahadur Gurung for Ministry of Urban Development, Goma Kunwar for Ministry of Livestock Development and Ongdi Sherpa for Ministry of General Administration.

All of the inducted state ministers are from the CPM-Moist Centre.

Meanwhile, PM Deuba administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly appointed State Ministers at the Office of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers this afternoon.

– THT ONLINE

