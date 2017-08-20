Special Court acquits ‘Manange’

KATHMANDU: Special Court has given clean chit to Rajiv Gurung aka Deepak Manange and Pasang Doma Gurung in a case of money laundering.

The division bench of Judges Pawan Kumar Sharma, Baburam Regmi and Prabha Basnet on Sunday stated that the allegation against Gurung duo could not be proven at the court.

Department of Money Laundering Investigation had filed the case against Manange and Gurung on May 19, 2013 on charge of accumulating disproportionate properties. The department had sought Rs 114 million from them.

Manange is infamous as a gangster in Kathmandu valley.

– By Bhasha Sharma for REPUBLICA

