Women climbers on Ramdung peak to prepare for Mt Everest

KATHMANDU: At least seven women climbers have headed towards upper Rolwaling region to attempt to climb Ramdung peak, according to expedition organiser.

The team led by the first Tamang female Everest summiteer and goodwill ambassador of UN Women Nepal Kanchi Maya Tamang will attempt to scale the 5,925 m – peak with a mission of Women Empowerment, Dinesh Tamang, Director at Sherpa Shepherds, an organiser of the expedition said.

The team has already reached Gongar Khola and is now heading to Simigaon, according to a record-holder climber Pemba Dorje Sherpa who is also one of the owners of Sherpa Shepherds. “Ramdung peak climbing is a part of the team’s training activities as the same team with more members would be attempting to climb the world’s highest peak in 2018,” he said.

Lhakpa Yangji Sherpa of Chauri Kharka-9, Solukhumbu, Dikki Sherpa from Num-4, Sankhuwasabha, Dawa Diki Sherpa of Gaurishankar-1, Dolakha, Sharmila Lama Bhimkhori-3, Kavre, Yangdi Sherpa of Tamakhani-8, Solukhumbu and Chhoki Sherpa from Gaurishankar-2, Dolakha are the members of the expedition. The team will have all female crew including guides, climbers, cook and others, according to Sherpa.

The expedition will also encourage women in mountaineering activities by which more energetic, socially excluded and single women will also get job in the tourism sector, Tamang said. “All the climbers who ascend Mt Everest in 2018 expedition will be future mountain guides for the ‘Women’s Way’ project.”

– THT ONLINE

