Biratnagar Airport resumes air services partly

BIRATNAGAR: The Biratnagar Airport has resumed its services partly from today, more than a week after it was inundated by flood water. The runaway including the check-in counters were all covered by mud and sand due to inundation caused by incessant rainfall last week.

As a result, the airport had shut down all its services severely affecting air travel in and around the region. An aircraft of Shree Airlines had been left stranded on the tarmac full of flood water.

According to Chief at the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, Biratnagar, Suresh Man Shrestha, the airport opened partially from today. He added that it would take one more month to resume services in full phase, as many equipment and machinery in the airport were yet to be evaluated for the damage they likely suffered due to the flood water.

Yeti Airlines and Saurya Airlines are preparing to fly to the Biratnagar Airport today. About 200 Nepal Army personnel were mobilised to clear the debris on the airport runway with the help of various equipments.

– RSS, THT

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]