Dhurmus provides succor in Musahar Basti

SARLAHI: Comedian/actor Sitaram Kattel, also the president of Dhurmus Suntali Foundation, distributed relief materials including such as food and medicines, among others, to the flood victims of Musahar Basti (village) in Sarlahi on Thursday.

Along with the relief materials, Sitaram also arranged the required treatment to a burn victim, Ratani Devi, of the Musahar Basti. Sitaram has found Ratani in a helpless condition at her home while he was distributing relief. She sustained burn injuries six months ago and was unable to get treatment due to feeble financial condition.

He shared, “She was in a critical condition. If her treatment is not possible at Bardibas Janasewa Hospital, we will take her to Kathmandu for treatment.” Ratani Devi expressed gratitude toward Sitaram for coming to her home and taking her to the hospital at a time when she was in a critical state.

Sitaram distributed relief materials to 27 Musahar families of Lalbandhi Municipality-5 in association with Hotel Entrepreneurs Association, Sarlahi.

– REPUBLICA

