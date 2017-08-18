Sunrise Mountain Sports To Close

Livermore ’s Sunrise Mountain Sports, which has guided and supplied Tri-Valley outdoor sports enthusiasts for more than four decades, will close its doors later this year.

Kim Grandfield, the store’s founder and co-owner, said that he regrets closing, but the store is no longer profitable and its continued operation cannot be justified.

The store will sell remaining inventory in the coming months, he said. Customers who have accumulated credits towards future purchases should use them soon, since they will have no value after the store closes.

“I’m very, very conflicted, but it’s time to go,” he said. “I’m 68, and I have some traveling to do. It will be nice to have the freedom not to have to focus on the store every day.”

He will hardly be idle once the store is gone. A mountaineer who has climbed all over the world, he will go on outdoor expeditions that interest him and will continue to teach wilderness skills.

He taught igloo building as a means of snow country survival for 33 years. He taught mountain crevasse rescue techniques for 23 years. Much of these efforts were through the Livermore Area Recreation and Park District.

He no longer teaches crevasse rescue classes, but he says he will consider teaching his igloo class for interested groups.

He has a national reputation in kayaking, and his instructional services are in demand at West Coast kayak symposia from Oregon to Baja.

He is also a professional-level outdoor photographer. At the time this article went to press, he was getting ready for a trip to Oregon to enjoy and photograph the solar eclipse after taking a series of classes in San Francisco.

‘Have some fun’

Grandfield was working at General Electric in San Jose when he and a partner, fellow engineer and outdoorsman Marcus Libkind, opened their first Livermore store in October 1975.

At first, Grandfield kept his GE job and assumed he would return to it. “I just thought I would have some fun for a while,” he recalled at the time of the store’s 40th anniversary celebration two years ago.

The store prospered, however. In 1978 it was Libkind who returned to engineering. Grandfield’s brother Rob moved from Wyoming to start a second store in Fremont three years later.

The Sunrise operation has been in the Grandfield family ever since. In 1997, the brothers moved into their own building at a new location, complete with a custom designed indoor rock climbing gym.

“A whole generation of rock climbers from the area…got their start at Sunrise Rock Gym. Some of the young climbers went on to compete at a national level,” according to the store’s written history.

Despite its sporting success, the rock gym did not prosper economically. It closed in 2013.

Over the years, the brothers also ran stores in Walnut Creek and Pleasant Hill. Contra Costa County operations ended in 2005 after more than 23 years.

Sunrise in Livermore still had plenty of life left, however. The following year, the 2006 opening of the Sports Kayak Center at Lake Del Valle Regional Park brought both sporting and economic success.

Sunrise operated the center for nearly a decade, increasing clientele and the regional popularity of the sport steadily, year after year.

Go-to destination

What was good for kayaking was good for business and vice versa. Through the Grandfields’ efforts, Del Valle became a go-to destination for beginning and intermediate kayakers from around the Bay Area.

Once a week, on Wednesday evenings, a truck from the store pulled a large trailer stacked with kayaks up the long hill to give kayakers from around the Bay Area a low-cost opportunity to try out different boat sizes and designs as they paddled around the lake.

The operation brought welcome revenue to the store through both classes and boat sales. That turned around after 2014, however, when Sunrise lost the Del Valle concession to a Fremont competitor.

The exact date of closure isn’t yet clear. The Grandfields own their building and expect to rent it out after Sunrise Mountain Sports closes its door later this year. – THE INDEPENDENT

