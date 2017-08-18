Govt to accept foreign relief packages for flood victims

KATHMANDU: The government has decided to accept cash donations and other relief materials sent from abroad to flood and landslide victims across the nation.

The meeting of Secretaries of various Ministries held in the presence of Chief Secretary Rajendra Kishor Chhettri on Thursday, decided to make relief, rescue, disaster management and compensation distribution more effective and efficient.

“Individuals and organisations wishing to donate cash to the Nepali flood and landslide victims can deposit it in Standard Chartered Bank with account number 0001013243801 (SWIFT Code: SCBLNPKA) in the name of Prime Minister Natural Disaster Relief Fund,” it said in a statement today.

The government also decided to accept goods that can be delivered within September 15 and could be handed over it in any specified locations as requested by the Home Ministry, Joint Secretary of the Office of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, Hari Prasad Panthi said in the statement.

The donors need to coordinate with the concerned District Disaster Relief Committee and also could distribute it personally.

“Government also directed the concerned Ministries to conduct search, rescue and relief and rehabilitation process and prepare daily report and submit it the Central Disaster Relief Committee under the Home Ministry,” it also urged to expedite reconstruction of road, electricity, communication, drinking water and sanitation damaged by the flood and landslide across the nation, reads the statement.

Similarly, the government also directed the concerned Ministries to use their resources and coordinate with local bodies to determine the loss of public property and work closely to prevent in out break of epidemic and furnish its report to the Central Disaster Relief Committee.

The government urged the District Disaster Relief Committee to coordinate with local bodies while determining individual losses and asked it to furnish its report within 10 days to the Central Disaster Relief Committee in the format prescribed by the Home Ministry.

Earlier, the landslide and floods triggered by incessant rainfall for more than 4 days across the nation had wreaked havoc.

At least 111 persons were killed and more than 3 dozen other are still reported missing and crops worth more than Rs 1 billion have been destroyed after 26 districts in Terai were inundated.

Hundreds of people have been displaced and are yet to receive relief package from the Government.

Meanwhile, the Home Ministry has decided to provide Rs 70 on a daily basis to each individual flood victims for a month for food grain.

– THT ONLINE

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]