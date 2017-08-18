One-horned rhino rescued unharmed from Indian village

RATNANAGAR, Chitwan: The rare one-horned rhino which was swept by a swollen river to India has been rescued unharmed.

The female rhino of estimated two and a half years was rescued yesterday and brought back to its habitat in Chitwan National Park (CNP) on a truck today, Information Official and Assistant Conservation Official Nurendra Aryal confirmed.

The rhino was swept away by the flood and transported 42 kilometres south at the Nepal-India border. It was found at the Bagaha area of India and rescued with the help of information provided by the Indian officials. The rhino was found in midst of a sugarcane field in a village.

Meanwhile, the CNP has stated that the recent flooding in the rivers has swept away at least five other rhinos. One of the rhinos was spotted heading towards Nepal-India border near the Balmiki Ashram while another was spotted in a forest near the Balmiki town along the Narayani River. Another missing pachiderm has been spotted at the Buffer Zone of Indian forest.

– RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

