Spain Terror: At Least 100 Hurt, 13 Killed, 5 Suspects Dead in 2 Attacks

BARCELONA: A major anti-terrorism operation was underway in Spain Friday after a van plowed into crowds on Barcelona’s La Rambla tourist hotspot, killing 13 people and wounding more than 100 in the worst of a wave of attacks.

As security forces hunted the van’s driver, who was seen escaping on foot, six people and a police officer were run down by a car in Cambrils, a town south of the city. Police shot dead five attackers, who were wearing fake suicide belts.

Both attacks were related to an explosion Wednesday at a third location in a province about 125 miles south of Barcelona that left one person dead.

Three suspects were detained in separate arrests, police said early Friday.

Here’s what we know so far:

13 people are confirmed dead at La Rambla and more than 100 injured

The van’s driver was seen fleeing the scene

6 civilians and one police officer wounded at Cambrils, 5 attackers shot dead

ISIS has claimed responsibility, but offered no proof

The United States urged Americans in Barcelona to avoid La Rambla

The ISIS-affiliated Amaq news agency claimed responsibility for the attacks, said Ken Wolf, a senior analyst at Flashpoint. But the group has produced no evidence in support of the claim.

Tourists were among the victims of Thursday’s deadly rampage along La Rambla, in which the van zigzagged for several hundred yards along the pedestrian boulevard teeming with visitors, merchants and street performers.

Police officers stand near an overturned car onto a platform at the spot where terrorists were intercepted by police in Cambrils, Spain on Friday. Emilio Morenatti / AP

Pablo Morante had just caught a bus when he noticed people running down the street and a van “doing movements to hit as many people as possible.”

The bus stopped, police showed up and told everyone to get out of the area.

“We were all scared,” Morante, 17, told NBC News over the phone. “So many people were running in every direction, and there were a lot of police cars and police with guns. People got off the bus and started running.”

It was the deadliest terror incident in Spain since March 2004, when nearly 200 people were killed by bombs planted on four rush hour commuter trains in Madrid. And it was the sixth deadly attack in Europe involving a car or truck in the past 13 months; the others occurred in Nice, Berlin, London and Stockholm.

Spain’s history of terrorism goes much further back. The country battled a decades-long campaign by the Basque separatist group ETA, which relinquished its arms earlier this year.

Since the 2004 bombings, authorities have arrested dozens suspected of terrorism, including members of a suspected ISIS cell in June. Because of its proximity to North Africa, Spain is seen as a transit point for radicalized Islamist fighters. In 2015, authorities broke up an alleged ISIS-linked group they said was planning an attack in Madrid. In March, authorities seized thousands of weapons they said were bound for terrorist groups.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson expressed condolences for the victims and said the United States was monitoring the situation and offering assistance to local authorities. He urged Americans in Barcelona to let loved ones know whether they were safe.

President Donald Trump tweeted condemnation of the attack and urged Spain to be “tough and strong.”

Video and photos of the aftermath showed victims, bloodied and unmoving, sprawled on the mall amid debris and scrambling emergency workers. Police moved through nearby streets with guns drawn.

Rachel Mersky, a product designer from Oakland, California, said she was walking in the area and heard a commotion. “Suddenly everyone starts screaming and running and falling over each other and crying, so clearly I started running too,” she said.

She said she followed police closer to the scene but it had been blocked off by then.

Steve Garrett, a British tourist, watched the scene unfold from the roof of a bakery.

He recalled seeing two waves of screaming people, including many tourists and children, rush into a market area. Then came the police.

“They looked like they were sweeping the market area. It was quite clear they were looking for somebody or something,” Garrett said.

Susan McLean, a former police officer from Australia, saw the rush of panicked people as well.

Policemen check the identity of people standing with their hands up after a van struck pedestrians in Barcelona. Josep Lago / AFP – Getty Images

She told NBC News that she immediately thought it was a terror attack.

“I was a police officer for 27 years and the fear on their faces … I just knew,” McLean said.

Several American men’s college basketball teams were in Barcelona for a series of exhibition matches. Some, including Clemson University and Oregon State, have reported that their teams are OK.

Jack Davey was in Barcelona with family to watch her brother, who plays for the University of Arizona. They got caught in the post-attack stampede, and met with other American families who’d been at the scene of the crash.

“They were sitting right there and they saw everything. They said it crashed right into the market and killed everyone. They were inconsolable,” Davey said. “We hugged each other and we prayed together for a while.”

They made it back to their hotel.

“People keep asking me, ‘Are you OK?'” Davey said. “Let me be clear. We are safe, but we are not OK. There’s no way to reconcile this right now.”

