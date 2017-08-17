Nepal to present its snow leopard protection plan in Bishkek

KATHMANDU: Nepal will present its snow leopard protection plan at the International Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Forum being held in Bishkek of Kyrgyz Republic from August 23 to 26.

According to WWF Nepal, one of the conservation partners of the government, the plan will focus on infrastructure development, research, climate change, landscape planning, wildlife legislation and community-based conservation for the protection of snow leopards.

On the infrastructure front, issues of cross-ministerial coordination, formulation and enforcement of guidelines and regulations, among other things, will be discussed.

On the research front, knowledge gap on status and population of snow leopards will be discussed. Similarly, Nepal will call for strong wildlife legislation across range countries to develop strong deterrents against illegal trapping, snaring and trade in snow leopard parts. Likewise, it will emphasise on community-based approach and local institutions within and around snow leopard habitats to implement conservation.

Senior Conservation Programme Director at WWF Ghanshyam Gurung said with these issues for the protection of snow leopard species focused protected area declaration concept will also be presented at the forum.

International Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Forum will bring together representatives of the governments of snow leopard 12 range countries, other interested nations, international institutions, donor agencies, conservation organisations and scientific institutions.

According to WWF, in Nepal, snow leopards are distributed along its northern frontier. Of these, the districts of Mustang, Mugu, Dolpo and Humla feature prominently for snow leopard populations.

– HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

