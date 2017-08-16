‘My aim is to climb the highest mountain on every continent’

CUMBRIA’S youngest town councillor hopes to inspire children by climbing the highest mountain on every continent.

Lyndon Howson, 20, who sits on Grange Town Council, wants to demonstrate to young people that achieving their dreams is possible no matter how difficult the challenge.

Mr Howson is hoping to raise £100,000 – approximately £70,000 for his bold plan and a further £30,000 for the Make a Wish Foundation – to summit Mount Everest in Nepal, Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, the Vinson Massif in Antarctica, Denali in North America, Aconcagua in the Andes, Carstensz Pyramid in Indonesia and Elbrus in Russia.

“In March I was already due to go to Everest base camp and thought I’d like to make it something a bit more impressive for the charity,” he said.

“I’ve been training for Everest for the past year by going up to high altitudes when I can and seeing how quick I can go and how little I can carry.”

Mr Howson said he would be undertaking the challenge with JG Climb, a tour company that operates extreme expeditions.

Although a regular walker, he says the highest peak he has reached the summit of previously is Ben Nevis in the Scottish Highlands, some six-and-a-half times shorter than Everest, and without the extreme conditions.

“It (the challenge) doesn’t daunt me, if anything it’s the opposite,” he said. “It’s exciting thinking about those sorts of things (the dangers). I think it will make it more enjoyable and more impressive.”

The Make a Wish Foundation is a charity Mr Howson has supported since joining the town council. It makes the dreams of children and young people with life-threatening illnesses come true.

“I love all the work they do and I feel I’ve been quite fortunate with my life so I want to do my bit to help others,” he said.

“By the end I want to make sure I’ve got a good donation but I also want to promote a positive outlook for younger generations.

“I want to show people that you can achieve your dreams, and at the end of the day if you’ve got the passion you will succeed.”

– THE WESTMORLAND GAZETTE

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]