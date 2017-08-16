Chinese woman wraps new-born baby in plastic, parcels to orphanage

BEIJING: A 24-year-old Chinese mother reportedly packed her new-born baby girl child in a plastic cover to parcel it to an orphanage in Southeast China on Wednesday.

The mother, whose surname is Luo, admitted to wrapping her daughter in a plastic bag. She is currently under custody for suspected child abandonment.

According to a Beijing News report, the incident came to light after a courier man, delivering the package to Fizhou Children’s Welfare Institution, heard a baby wailing and realised that the sound was coming from the parcels he was carrying.

After finding the baby, the courier guy immediately called the police to do the needful.

The incident stirred up an online after the delievery guy posted a video of the incident on the Chinese social media.

The video showed a crowd gathered around the newborn as the delivery man waited for the authorities and ambulance to arrive. In the video, a man is seen dipping a cotton bud in bottled water and uses it to wipe the baby’s lips, as local temperatures were soaring.

The weather in Fuzhou was particularly hot, a blistering 37 degrees Celsius, and bystanders are seen trying to keep the infant hydrated.

The baby was sent to a local hospital for further care and investigation. The staff at the Jinan District Hospital confirmed to the South China Morning Post that they received a newborn girl that was found by the courier. The baby is in stable condition at a hospital.

– Agencies

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]