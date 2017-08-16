Flights in Tenzing-Hillary Airport disrupted for 8 days

SOLUKHUMBU: Flights to and from Tenzing-Hillary Airport in Lukla of Solukhumbu district have been disrupted for the past eight days, leaving hundreds of tourists stranded.

The adverse weather is reasoned for the disruption of the flights operation at the airport. Thick fog has shrouded the airport area for the past eight days following the incessant rainfall, said Chief of Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CIAA) Lukla, Bachhu Narayan Shrestha.

Local entrepreneur Tshering Sherpa shared that more than 100 foreign tourists were stranded in Lukla, while some tourists opted for flying back to Kathmandu by chartered helicopter that lands in Surke, around 45 minutes downhill from Lukla.

– RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI – RSS

