Simrik Air conducts rescue and relief flights

KATHMANDU: Simrik Air Helicopter continued relief flights on Tuesday with Pilot in Command Captain Ananda Thapa.

The airlines has been ferrying relief materials to flood affected areas in Tilathi, Maina Kaderi and Sankarpura of in Saptari district and Loharpatti, Singyahi, Ramgopalpur and Matihani of Mahottari district.

According to the press statement released by Simrik Air Helicopter after two simultaneous rescue flights from Sauraha to Kathmandu on Monday morning, Simrik Air Helicopters sent relief flights to flood affected Loharpatti, Singyahi, Ramgopalpur, Ekadarabela, Nainhi, Jaleshwor and Bardibas of Mahottari district. Pilot in command Captain Siddartha J Gurung flew the helicopter.

Furthermore, Simrik Air Helicopter with Pilot in command Capt Thapa flew another relief flight on Monday to flood affected areas in Karuniya, Dehabi, Karkach Karmaiya, Masedawa, Garuda Municipality and Kolhabi of Rautahat

District.

Severe monsoon flooding and landslides have killed more than 150 people in the eastern, central and western Tarai region, affecting thousands of families.

