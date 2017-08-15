Govt to provide Rs 15,000 to flood victims

KATHMANDU: The Council of Ministers meeting on Tuesday decided to provide an immediate relief assistance of Rs 15,000 to a every poor family affected by the recent floods and landslides.

The cabinet also decided to improve the effectiveness of ongoing relief, rescue and temporary settlement measures of the flood and landslide survivors, and set up auxiliary camps to monitor the distribution of rescue and relief efforts, and address shortcomings accordingly, according to Minister for Information and Communications Mohan Bahadur Basnet.

Meanwhile, the meeting today, constituted a task force under the convenorship of Chief Secretary Rajendra Kishore Chettri in order to review the possibility of the government taking ownership of the medical institutions that have acquired letter of intent for running medical academic course, and suggest the policy and legal procedures required for the same.

The cabinet today also decided to move ahead with procedural matters in order to address the demands of agitating Dr Govinda KC.

– THE HIMALAYAN TIMES

