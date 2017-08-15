Nepal floods: Death toll reaches 115; 38 missing

KATHMANDU: The death toll in recent floods and landslides across the country has reached 115 as of Tuesday morning, says the Ministry of Home Affairs.

MoHA spokesperson Ram Krishna Subedi says the death of 115 persons has been confirmed whereas 38 people are missing.

The Ministry says 2,847 houses were completely destroyed whereas 3,727 physical infrastructures suffered damages at different degrees.

Meanwhile, around 27,000 personnel including those of security agencies have been mobilised in rescue and relief operations, the Ministry says, adding authorities have also been mobilised to distribute relief goods including drinking water, foodstuffs and medicines, quilts and mattresses, and tarpaulins and tents.

– ONLINEKHABAR

