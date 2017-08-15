Traffic police launch crackdown on cabs running without billing machine

KATHMANDU: Traffic police in Kathmandu on Saturday have launched a crackdown on taxis running without computerised billing machine.

The campaign is being run in coordination with the Nepal Bureau of Standards and Metrology.

According to traffic police, more than 3,500 taxis have not installed the machine. Some others have installed it, but do not use.

Spokesperson at the Metropolitan Traffic Police Division, Lokendra Bahadur Malla, says taxis running without such machine are being taken under control by police since Saturday.

Then, police call drivers and owners of detained taxis and release them only after making them sign an agreement to install the machine immediately.

In past two days, more than 100 taxis have been impounded.

Earlier, the Bureau had given them a deadline of July third week to install the machine.

– ONLINEKHABAR

