Flood death toll climbs to 80: Nepal Police

KATHMANDU: The death toll from floods and landslides triggered by incessant rains since Friday has risen to 80, according to the latest data issued by the Nepal Police whereas at least 36 people remain missing in various districts.

Heavy rainfall rains that started four days ago have created chaos in the eastern, central and western region of the country that left at least 25 injured. According to the latest updates issued by police, at least 2847 houses are damaged and 48,316 houses remain submerged in the flood water.

The flashflood and landslide have affected thousands of families. 21465 families are now confirmed displaced due to the natural calamities.

The government has not been able to dispatch necessary assistance and relief materials to the affected families due to the challenging weather. Several districts in the western Tarai have been witnessing continuous rains.

The incessant rains have particularly hit basic facilities including transportation, power supply and communications. Several major highways, notably the East West highway, and inner roads linking villages have been badly hit by the floods and landslides.

– By KP Dhungana for REPUBLICA

