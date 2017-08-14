Krishna Janmastami being observed with fervour

KATHMANDU: Hindus throughout the country are celebrating Krishna Janmastami or Krishna Jayanti, considered the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna today.

On this day, devotees throng Krishna temples since early morning and make offerings of fruits, sweets, and clothes. They observe a fast and sing devotional songs dedicated to Krishna until midnight, believed to be the time of Lord Krishna’s birth.

Meanwhile, special arrangements have been made to mark the day at the Hare Krishna Dham (HKD) in Budhanilkantha, according to the HKD Treasurer Mahaprabhu Kripa Das.

The deities of Radha, Govinda and Hari have been decorated to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Tens of thousands of pilgrims have flocked the temple at Budhanilkantha to participate in the Aarati programme organised by International Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), NEPAL, Das informed.

The programme has been organised to raise the consciousness highlighting the lesson preached by Lord Krishna through Shreemad Bhagawad Geeta, treasurer Das informed.

Free medical services and food services have been arranged on the premises of HKD.

The numerous branches of ISKCON spread throughout the country are also organising devotional programmes in various places including Butwal, Bhairahawa, Pokhara, Chitawan, Baglung, Dharan, Biratnagar, Gaur, Mirchaiya, Birgunj today.

Various devotional events are being organised, that would be carried on until 8:00 pm, informed ISKCON Nepal.

Meanwhile, devotees have flocked the Shree Krishna Mandir in Patan and the temple on the premises of Pashupatinath.

– THT ONLINE

