Bridge along East West Highway sinks, traffic comes to a grinding halt

KATHMANDU: A bridge along the East West Highway has sunk at Pathlaiya-Nijgadh road section.

Vehicles plying along the highway have been stranded on the either sides of Dudhaura bridge after one of its pillars sank on Sunday morning.

This is the second time the bridge sank. The bridge had also sunk three years ago.

Meanwhile, transportation along the Pathlaiya-Hetauda section has also been obstructed after landslide in Churiyamai.

Water from a flooded dam of Lalbakaiya River has started to enter the jungle due to incessant rainfall.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

