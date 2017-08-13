Police make public two held in possession of 8kg gold

NUWAKOT: Police on Sunday made public two persons arrested with 8 kg illegal gold from Bhainse in Nuwakot district. The arrested duo was found smuggling the gold from Kerung of China to Kathmandu via Rasuwagadi border point.

Police made public Deepak Ghale, 37, a resident of Uttargaya Rural Municipality-5, and Phurba Tamang, 27, of Parbati Kunda Rural Municipality, at a press conference today. They were arrested by Nuwakot police on Saturday.

Police intercepted the duo with the gold at Bidur Municipality while they were heading for Kathmandu with the gold in a pulsar motorbike, said SP Birendra Basyal. Police had been tipped about the illegal supply of gold.

The arrestees have been detained at District Police Office Nuwakot for investigation. SP Basyal said a case of organised crime will be lodged against the duo. The market price of the seized gold is more than Rs 30 million. Police have been further probing the case suspecting the involvement of other people in it.

– By Krishna Thapa for TKP

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]