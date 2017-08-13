Death toll reaches 49 with 17 more missing in floods, landslides: Govt

KATHMANDU: At least 49 persons were killed and 17 went missing in floods and landslides triggered by the monsoon rainfall in various parts of the country in the last three days.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, at least 13 persons were injured in the incidents. The latest data released by the MoHA also shows that 21 districts have been hit hard by the flash floods and landslides.

According to it, one person was killed in Panchthar, four in Sindhuli, Jhapa and Banke each, five in Morang, eight in Sunsari, three in Sarlahi and Surkhet each and two in Bara and Dang each.

Similarly, seven persons died in Rautahat floods and landslips, two in Bardiya, one in Dhanusha, Makawanpur, Kailai and Palpa districts each.

Hundreds of families have been displaced after the floodwater gushed into the human settlement in most parts of Tarai region.

Jhapa, Morang Sunsari, Sapttari, Siraha, Sarlahi, Rautahat, Banke, Bardiya and Dang were the worst affected by flood.

The government has mobilised Nepal Police, Nepali Army and APF personnel for rescue and recovery work.

– THT ONLINE

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]