Fast track project handed over to Army officially

KATHMANDU: The government has handed over the much-talked about Kathmandu-Tarai Fast Track Road Project to the Nepal Army.

Satendra Shakya, the project chief under the Department of Roads, handed over the project to Major General Yogendra Bahadur Khand of the Nepal Army Technical Department at a function in the Capital on Friday.

The 76-km expressway will connect Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Makwanpur and join the East West Highway at Nijgadh of Bara district.

The project had been in limbo for the past 10 years until the government decided to hand over its execution to the NA on May 4.

Saroj Pradhan, joint secretary at the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport and other army officials were also present on the occasion.

The NA has aimed to complete the four-lane expressway–a national pride project–in four years. Once completed, the expressway will connect the Capital with the Tarai region in just an hour.

