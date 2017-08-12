Rainfall will continue for next few days: MFD

KATHMANDU: The Meteorological Forecasting Division has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall across the country for the next few days.

According to MFD, the country has been witnessing rainfall for the past few days as monsoon trough is lingering between Churiya range and the Tarai.

Meteorologist at the division Suvash Rimal said monsoon would remain fully active across the country for the next few days. “Since the monsoon trough is lingering between the Churia range and the southern plains, the country will continue to receive rainfall for the next three days,” Rimal told The Himalayan Times. He said there were chances of heavy rainfall in eastern and central region tomorrow. Similarly, the weather will remain mostly cloudy across the country for the next few days.

According to MFD, Dipayal recorded 6 mm, Dadeldhura 4 mm, Dhangadi 5 mm, Birendranagar 3 mm, Nepalgunj 1 mm, Jumla 3 mm, Dang 1 mm, Pokhara 89 mm, Bhairahawa 85 mm, Simara 89 mm, Kathmandu 19 mm, Okhaldhunga 20 mm, Taplejung 52 mm, Dhankuta 54 mm and Biratnagar 57 mm rainfall in past 24 hours ending at 5:00pm today.

Meanwhile, Flood Forecasting Division of Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has urged people living near Kankai, Kamala, Triyuga, Bagmati, Khado, Ratu, Lal Bakaiya rivers to remain alert for the next 24 hours.

– HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

