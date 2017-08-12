US supports restoration of cultural heritage in Nepal

KATHMANDU: The US Embassy in Nepal on Friday announced Impact Foundation and the Kathmandu Valley Preservation Trust (KVPT) as this year’s recipients of the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP).

According to the press statement released by The US Embassy in Nepal, through the AFCP, the US Embassy will provide $400,000 to the Impact Foundation for the conservation and restoration of the earthquake damaged south wing of the Kaiser Mahal Palace in Kathmandu. It added that the project will stabilize, seismically strengthen, and support urgent restoration work needed to repair the neo-classical Rana style building built in 1895.

Likewise, the second AFCP-funded project for this year will provide $100,000 to support the restoration of the historic Malla-period Char Narayan Temple at the Patan Royal Palace in Lalitpur. As part of the Kathmandu Valley Preservation Trust’s (KVPT) five-year earthquake response campaign, the project will restore one of the most important structures in Nepal’s significant historic ensemble, using the highest international standards and integrating seismic strengthening.

The press statement also quoted Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy in Kathmandu, Michael Gonzales stating, “As we celebrate the 70th year of diplomatic relations between our two countries, this support to preserving Nepal’s cultural heritage demonstrates the United States’ enduring friendship with Nepal. The United States is committed to protecting Nepal’s unique and irreplaceable cultural heritage. The restoration of buildings like Gaddi Baithak, which began in September 2016 through US support, and the Kaiser Library is the key to preserving historically significant neo-classical buildings damaged by the 2015 earthquakes.”

Established by the US Congress and administered by the Department of State, the AFCP has supported the preservation of Nepali cultural sites, cultural objects and forms of traditional cultural expression since 2001. In Nepal, the AFCP has supported 22 projects through $3.4 million in US government grant funding.

– REPUBLICA

