Flood claims 23 people in different parts of Nepal, four missing

KATHMANDU: At least 23 people have died after being washed away by flash floods triggered by incessant monsoon rains which began on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, at least four people are reported missing in different parts of the country. Officials say most areas in Jhapa, Morang, Sunsari, Sarlahi and Rautahat have been inundated. It says settlements on the banks of the Rapti have also been flooded.

Security forces have been deployed to conduct search and rescue in inundated areas, Home Minister Janardan Sharma told Onlinekhabar.

The ministry says six people have been reported dead in Sunsari, four in Sindhuli, four in Banke and one each in Morang and Jhapa. Four people of a family were buried to death in Panchthar on Friday.

– ONLINEKHABAR

