Closest of ties bind Nepal and India, says Swaraj

KATHMANDU: Indian Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj highlighted the strides made by India since Independence.

She was addressing a reception hosted at India House on Friday to celebrate 70 years of India’s Independence. Noting the closest of ties that bind India and Nepal, Swaraj underlined the highest priority that India attached to its relationship with Nepal.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba graced the event as the chief guest.

During her two-day visit, Swaraj participated in the BIMSTEC-Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. She also called on President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and PM Deuba separately on Thursday. She also met other Nepali political leaders.

The reception was attended by nearly 500 persons including senior political leaders, business persons, media persons and other prominent Nepali dignitaries, according to a press release issued by the Embassy of India.

On the occasion, a short video highlighting the development partnership between the two countries and showcasing close ties across various sections of their societies was screened.

The video included audio-visual bites from Nepalis about how various aspects of these bilateral ties influence their daily lives. This year also marks 70 years of establishment of diplomatic ties between Nepal and India.

– HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]