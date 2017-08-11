Dr KC to continue fast unto death until his demands are met

KATHMANDU: Dr Govinda KC, who has been staging a fast unto death for the past 17 days, on Thursday said he would not withdraw his protest unless the Medical Education Bill was passed incorporating recommendations made by the Kedar Bhakta Mathema-led panel.

Stating that he was aware of attempts being made to pass the bill without any revision, he urged the government to implement agreements signed with him in the past.

Meanwhile, Nepal Medical Association today gave the government 24-hour ultimatum to implement past agreements with Dr KC and the association. NMA said it would be compelled to take stern action if the agreements were not implemented.

Likewise, Bibeksheel Sajha Party and All Nepal National Independent Students’ Union (Revolutionary) have also expressed solidarity with Dr KC. They submitted a letter to the President’s Office today demanding immediate passage of the Medical Education Bill.

“We want immediate passage of the Medical Education Bill so that the citizens’ right to health and students’ right to quality medical education are guaranteed,” informed Sasmit Pokharel, Metropolitan Legislative Head, Bibeksheel Sajha Party.

Doctors involved in Dr KC’s treatment said his health was deteriorating. He is frequently having episodic rise in heart rate and needs oxygen. As his white blood count is low, he is at the risk of developing life threatening conditions requiring emergency medical resuscitation, said Dr Dibya Singh Shah, one of the doctors attending to Dr KC.

– By Sabitri Dhakal for THT

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]