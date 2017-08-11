50 houses at high risk of landslides in Dolakha

DOLAKHA: A total of 10 houses at Bishwokarma Tole of Baiteshwor Rural Municipality -7, Namdu Marbu are at the high risk of landslips in Dolakha.

The houses belonging to local Om Bahadur BK, Lalit Bahadur BK, Durga BK, Pahal Bahadur BK, Dhan Bahadur BK, Bal Bahadur BK, Keshar Bahadur BK, Krishna Bahadur BK, Chandra Bahadur BK and Rana Bahadur BK are said to be in danger of being buried by landslips any time.

On Bahadur’s family has vacated their home with all the belongings after landslips hit it, according to Ward Secretary Hom Prasad Dahal.

The residents of Kutkute, Bhimeshwor Municipality, who were displaced by landslips on June 27, have been left in a lurch. Twenty-one families of the locality have been sheltering in the open under makeshift tents after their houses were swept away by floods. After the wind blew away the makeshift tents, they have started taking shelter with their kin. “We neither have safe shelter, nor food. We have been facing a hard time for long,” said Mangale Thami. The victims said the mayor, deputy mayor and chief district officer, among others, reached the site one day after the disaster and vowed to evacuate them immediately. However, they have not got any relief and shelter yet. “Now we have no option but to wander about for food and shelter,” said the victims. Similarly, 40 houses at Aarudanda Tole and Nake Danda are also are at high risk of landslides. “The locals move to safer places fearing natural disaster when rainfall begins,” said ward member Kiran Oli.

Meanwhile, District Natural Disaster Rescue Committee Chairperson and Chief District Officer Yagya Raj Bohara said he had directed the local representatives and Local Disaster Management Committee to search for safe land to resettle the victims. However, this is yet to happen.

At least four persons died in the landslides at Kutkute on June 27 and each family of the deceased was provided with Rs 40,000 expenses for final rites and Rs 100,000 as compensation, but the family of late Lati Thami hasn’t obtained the Rs 40,000 for final rites yet.

– By Gokarna Prasad Bhandari for THT

