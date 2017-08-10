Subcommittee passes bill that will provide affiliation to Manmohan

KATHMANDU: The subcommittee of the Women, Children, Elderly and Social Welfare Committee of the parliament on Thursday has passed the bill on medical education including a provision that allows affiliation to medical colleges that have already received letter of intent, and have the requisite physical infrastructure.

The medical education bill tabled in the parliament by the KP Oli government to address Dr KC’s demands has been passed by adding a sentence ‘there will, however, be no obstruction in providing affiliation to the educational institutions that have received letter of intent before this act came into force, and meet the requirements for physical infrastructure set by the bodies concerned’ to clause 13 of the bill.

A few medical colleges including Manmohan Memorial Institute of Health Sciences, financed by UML leaders and cadres, Nepal Police Hospital, People’s Dental and National in Kathmandu, and B&C of Jhapa have already received such letters of intent, and can be given affiliation as per the changes made in the bill.

UML lawmaker Ramhari Subedi said the provision of government operating a medical college in each province, and establishing medical college in the provinces where it does not already have one has also been added.

The subcommittee has sent the passed bill to the Women, Children, Elderly and Social Welfare Committee chaired by UML lawmaker Ranju Jha. The committee can also make a few changes to the bill if it deems necessary before tabling it in the parliament for voting.

Dr Govinda KC, who is in his 11th fast unto death for the past 18 days, has already said he will not end his fast if the government were to pass the medical education bill in a way to provide affiliation to private medical colleges.

“I want to remind you that the demands that can be fulfilled in a few hours by the government have not been fulfilled even as our nonviolent movement for truth has entered the 18th day today,” a press statement issued in the name of Dr KC states. “Our attention has been drawn to the fact that the lawmakers elected by the people and being remunerated with taxpayers’ money have been trying to pass the Medical Education bill for their vested commercial interest against the interest of 30 million Nepalis and hundreds of thousands of students,” the statement adds.

Dr KC has reiterated that he will not end his fast until the bill is moved forward including the provisions of Kedar Bhakta Mathema committee’s report and his personal recommendations.

“Our campaign is not against any individual or party. We firmly believe that the state should open institutions in the name of deceased political leaders of any party with an aim of service, and their name should not be associated with any kind of profit-oriented institution,” the statement further says. “It is also the duty of the state to implement the past agreements reached with us to the letter.”

The Social Justice and Human Rights Committee of the parliament earlier on Thursday instructed the government to end the fast unto death of Dr Govinda KC by fulfilling his reasonable demands.

