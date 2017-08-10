China military braced for World War III?

BEIJING: China has begun preliminary preparations for a potential World War III.

The increasing rift with India over Doklam border area, North Korea’s continuous nuclear weapon tests, international interference along South China border might lead to a potential world war, stated the Chinese Defense Ministry. China Defense Ministry issued a press release charging the entire security apparatus of the country, including the military, Air Force, Navy, police, together with citizens to get prepared for defending their national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

War drills and numerous weapon launching practices also underwent according to Chinese media. The increasing feud with the Philippines along South China border where Chinese Navy were deployed, the territorial issues with USA and India and North Korea’s consistent weapon tests has the gravity of risk that could lead to a wider conflict, possibly, World War III.

– Agencies, REPUBLICA

