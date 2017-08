KATHMANDU: Blue Diamond Society today organised a LGBT community pride parade on the occasion of Gaijatra festival in Kathmandu, on Tuesday.

Hundreds of its members from across the nation today attended and gathered in the Capital to express their solidarity for equality in the society.

Here are some of the pictures captured by THT photo journalist Skanda Gautam on Tuesday.

– THT ONLINE

