Drug trader Khatri killed in ‘encounter’ with cops

KATHMANDU: Notorious illegal drug trader, Prabin Khatri, was killed in what was said to be a ‘confrontation’ with police at Kusunti, Lalitpur on Monday.

A team of Metropolitan Police Crime Division had reportedly reached Khatri’s residence after being tipped off about the latter of possessing illegal arms.

The police said they recovered two pistols from Khatri’s residence.

Khatri allegedly opened fire as soon as he saw the police, prompting the police to fire in retaliation, said MPCD.

According to the MPCD, Khatri succumbed to a single bullet injury on his head. However, the police could not confirm if Khatri was killed by their bullets or he shot himself fearing capture.

The details about the death of the drug trader will be known after ballistic tests are conducted on all the weapons used during the encounter.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]