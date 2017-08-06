People had elected me, state made Dahal the mayor: Gyawali

KATHMANDU: CPN-UML mayoral candidate for Bharatpur Metropolitan City Devi Gyawali has stated that he has been defeated with use of the whole state apparatus.

“I have not lost by tens of thousands of votes. Renu Dahal has secured just 203 votes more. The Election Commission, government, court and every state body connived to put Dahal on the chair of mayor,” Gyawali told Setopati a day after candidate of CPN (Maoist Center) Renu Dahal was elected mayor.

He pointed that the people had elected him the last time but Dahal was elected this time following conspiracy against him. When Setopati pointed that the people have voted for Dahal to get her elected this time even though tearing of ballots was an injustice to him he argued, “The state hatched this conspiracy precisely for the votes with which she won.”

He accused Dahal of doling out money and buying votes overnight, and resorting to other unscrupulous measures. “The local administration helped them. Even the foreign intelligence agencies were complicit. We received votes despite all this,” he stated. “Those who win the hearts of people are victorious, and we have won that,” he added.

He committed to working for the people of Bharatpur and Chitwan despite losing the election. “I will remain in politics. I will work for the welfare of Chitwan and the people here throughout my life,” he said.

Maoist Center cadres had torn the ballots while counting of votes in Bharatpur-19 on May 29 after seeing that Dahal, the joint candidate of the party and Nepali Congress, will lose the election.

Dahal cut the deficit by 643 votes to 221 from Bharatpur-19 after reelection on Friday, and took lead from ward number 20 to win the election securing 43,127 votes. Gyawali received 42,924 votes.

– SETOPATI

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]