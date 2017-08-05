Four girls drown in Rautahat

RAUTAHAT: Four girls have drowned in Rautahat on Saturday.

The incident took place when the girls were taking bath in the potholes filled with rain waters in the under construction road that joins Garuda to Pani Tanki.

The deceased are identified as Sunaina Chaudhary, 9, Sangita Kumari, 12, Sunita Kumari, 9 and Sushmita Kumari, 9.

Inspector Keshav Regmi of Garuda Police Station has informed that the girls were returning home from the local jungle collecting grass and stopped at the incident site to take bath due to extreme heat.

The dead bodies have been sent to district hospital for the post-mortem.

The torrential rain since four days has filled several potholes in the under construction road section.

– By Madan Thakur for REPUBLICA

