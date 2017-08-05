Torrential rains set off floods in West

TIKAPUR: Continuous rains in western Nepal have set off a series of floods in rivers and human settlements. In Kailali, around 200 homes were inundated after floodwaters from the Patharaiya river entered the settlements in Tikapur Municipality and Janaki Rural Municipality on Friday.

Fifty-two households of Bharatpur village in Tikapur Municipality-6 were displaced, Baliram Chaudhary, the municipal ward chairman, said.

The affected families are taking shelters at Bhawanpur and Bhartapur Primary School, he said.

Roads and dozens of houses at the main market area of Tikapur Municipality were waterlogged.

More than 100 houses at Janaki Rural Municipaity-3 and Jawalpur-4 also suffered from monsoon deluge.

Pradeep Chaudhary, chairman of Janaki Rural Municipality, said they have been making arrangements to feed and shelter the displaced people.

According to official at Attariya-based Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, Kailali’s Chisapani received 208.8 millimetres rainfall in the past 12 hours and the district headquarters Dhangadi received 94.3 mm rainfall.

Surkhet receive heavy rains

Surkhet district received 170 millimetres rainfall in the last 24 hours. According to the Birendranagar-based Meteorological Forecasting Office, the rainfall is the highest of this year.

Nirajan Sapkota, chief of the office, said people living near the rivers and streams were shifted to safer locations after the lower part of Birendranagar Valley was inundated on Friday morning. The water levels of Itram and Kharkekhola have increased due to heavy rains, he said. According to the data collected by the office on Friday morning, 179 millimetres rainfall was recorded at Chisapani in Karnali, 145 millimetres in Mahakali area, 233 millimetres in Chepang in Babai, 172 millimetres in Birendranagar and 163 millimetres in Kalidmara in Chinchu at 9am on Friday.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

