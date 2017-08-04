Six killed in landslide in Baglung

BAGLUNG: Altogether six people, with four from the same family, were buried to death in a landslide occurred at Bahun village of Nishikhola rular municipality-2 in Baglung district Thursday night.

The deceased have been identified as 80-year-old Maniman Chantyal, his spouse 63-year-old Nandakali Chantyal, sister-in-law Bindu Chantyal, 22 and daughter Geeta Chantyal, 18, according to police.

The dead body of Nanda Kali and Bindu were found buried in their houses today morning while Madiman and Geeta’s bodies were recovered at noon, said Superintendent of Police (SP) at Burtibang Area Police Office, Chandra Kuber Khapung.

The other deceased are Om Bahadur BK, 54, of Dhorpatan Municipality and Khagisara, 75, of Nishi Khola-1 in the district. BK’s spouse and daughter, however, escaped injuries, police said.

Khagisara was missing following the disaster and found buried at his house.

Many other places in the district also witnessed the landslides, said SP Khapung, adding that the rescue is going on in the disaster-hit areas. “More details are awaited,” said SP Khapung.

Relief operation is also due to launch in those areas. More than 150 households are at high risk of landslide in Nishi Khola-1, Salla Bote, Deurali Tole and Gaun Kharkha among other in the district, according to place.

– RSS

