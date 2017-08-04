Vehicular movement resumes along Naryangadh-Muglin road

BHARATPUR: Two-way vehicular movement along the Narayangadh-Muglin road section has resumed from Friday afternoon, said the Division Road Office Bharatpur.



The highway was blocked since Wednesday evening after boulders of landslide had buried a night bus and a scorpio jeet at Kalikhola near Muglin.

The landslides that had blocked the highway in more than 10 different places were cleared this afternoon and two-way traffic movement has resumed from 2: 30 pm.

However, landslide at the Bhaludhunga along the highway is yet to be fully cleared, so, as a result of which, one way traffic movement is possible in the area, informed the Narayangadh-Muglin road project engineer Shiv Khanal.

“The two-way traffic movement will be resumed from this evening, Gabion technology is being used to repair the road in Bhaludhunga area,” shared Khanal.

Earlier, landslide had swept away a three metres section of the road at Bhaludhunga on Thursday night, which is 27 kilo metres away from Narayangadh.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Wednesday had directed the concerned authorities to expedite the road expansion work along the road.

It has been learned that more than 50 lives have been lost after the road expansion project had begun along the highway.

Meanwhile, hundreds of vehicles and passengers stranded in the road have headed towards their destinations across the nation.

– By Tilak Ram Rimal for THT

