Swine flu death toll reaches eight

POKHARA/ BIRTAMOD: The death toll from swine flu (Influenza ‘A’ H1N1) has reached eight across the country over the past two weeks.

Three persons died in Pokhara and two persons from Jhapa died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in India recently, according to health officials.

A 29-year-old man and two women aged 36 and 48 died of swine flu in Pokhara, said Yam Baral, an official at the District Public Health Office (DPHO), Kaski.

Similarly, according to Jhapa DPHO, two women aged 47 and 37 from Birtamod-1 died at Apollo Hospital in New Delhi, India, where they had been taken after developing swine flu symptoms. They died on July 16 and July 30.

Baral of Kaski DPHO said of the 83 people diagnosed with swine flu until Wednesday according to the Epidemiology and Disease Control Division, three have died in Pokhara.

Patients with flu symptoms are receiving treatment at Pokhara Western Regional Hospital, Manipal Teaching Hospital and Gandaki Teaching Hospital, said Baral. “Blood and sputum samples of some patients have been sent to Kathmandu for screening,” he added. “The exact number of people infected with swine flu virus will be known only after lab tests.”

With more people being diagnosed with swine flu and death toll rising, locals are worried about the spread of the virus.

The first two deaths from swine flu were reported earlier this week. Both victims were from Waling, Syangja and died in Kathmandu hospitals while undergoing treatment.

Cough, fever, headache, sore throat, muscle pain, vomiting or diarrhoea are common symptoms of swine flu. Doctors have said if anyone develops one of these symptoms, he/she should immediately seek medical attention.

At least 30 people have succumbed to the disease in Nepal since 2009.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

