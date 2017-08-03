Is our country run by Mafia?: MPs in House

KATHMANDU: Lawmakers have come down heavily against the political leadership and the opposition side for remaining silent over various multi-billion rupee scams.

Speaking during special hour at parliament Wednesday, lawmakers questioned whether the country is being run by the mafia. Drawing the attention of parliament to Nepal Oil Corporation’s land purchase scam, the corporate tax waiver scam, the Ncell tax settlement issue and the Budhagandaki contract award among others, lawmakers demanded immediate action.

“These massive scams show that this country is being run by the mafia and the political leaders are just the face,” said NC lawmaker Dhan Raj Gurung.

“The entire parliament cannot remain a mute spectator while the country is being riddled with corruption. I urge the speaker to take the initiative for probing such scams and bringing the culprits to book.”

Gurung also criticized government agencies for not probing the NOC land purchase irregularities. He lambasted leaders for not speaking out against corruption in connection with corporate houses and absconding Tax Settlement Commission members Lumbadhwaj Mahat and Umesh Dhakal.

Main opposition CPN-UML lawmakers apparently remained silent about these issues in the House. UML lawmaker Gangalal Tuladhar spoke about educational and social issues.

CPN (Maoist Center) lawmaker Ram Narayan Bidari termed the decision of NOC Director General Gopal Khadka to purchase land at a higher than market price as a crime. He also drew the attention of the government to the fast-unto-death by Dr Govinda KC.

– REPUBLICA

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]