Night bus, scorpio jeep buried in landslide along Narayangadh-Muglin road

KATHMANDU: A night bus and a scorpio jeep have been reportedly buried in a landslide near Kalikhola along the Narayangadh-Muglin road section this evening.

Police official at the Chitwan District Police Office confirmed the incident.

The Bus (Na 6 Kha 7121) heading to Ilam district from Kathmandu and the Scorpio jeep (Ba 15 Cha 9381) are trapped in the landslide debris at around 7:40pm this evening, according to police.

Speaking to the THT Online over phone, police constable Arjun Rumba at the DPO said the rescue teams have reached the site, however, incessant rainfall and massive landslide have obstructed rescue operation.

Rumba further informed that the bus owner Mani Ram Kadel has saved his life by escaping from the landslide.

Meanwhile, the exact number of the passengers on board the vehicles are yet to be known.

No human casualties have been reported so far.

Following the incident, hundreds of vehicles and passengers heading to various destinations across the nation are stranded along the road.

– THT ONLINE

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]